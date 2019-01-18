× Man accused of crashing through Randolph County school fence faces new charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of crashing through a fence at a Randolph County school during a pursuit faces news charges, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Brian Hoover, 43, of Asheboro, is charged with two counts of felony breaking and/or entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, two counts of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor attempt to break or enter a building.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from break-ins and larcenies around Danny Bell Road and Oakhurst Road on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as for attempting to get into Southmont Elementary School on Wednesday.

Hoover already faced charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, failure to heed light and siren and injury to personal property.

On Wednesday, a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy was pursuing Hoover, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Southmont Drive when he lost control of the truck, hit a culvert and crashed through a chain link fence on Southmont Elementary School property near the playground.

The school was put on lockdown.

Hoover allegedly ran and attempted to get into the school but was apprehended and arrested.

No one at the school was injured during the incident.

Hoover was taken to the Randolph County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000.

Hoover received an additional $75,000 secured bond for the new charges.