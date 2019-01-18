It’s Flu Season: How to Keep Your Family Healthy When Someone Has the Flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If a member of your family has the flu, make sure they limit interaction with other family members. The flu can spread through droplet transmission when someone is coughing, sneezing or talking. Sitting a mere 3 to 6 feet away from someone with the flu puts you at risk for getting infected, so that could mean as close as sitting across the dinner table from them.

Make sure you monitor your family member’s symptoms, and that they are hydrated and cared for.

Extra sanitizing and cleaning is key if someone in your home has the flu. After that person leaves a room, wipe down all the hard surfaces. The common household cleaners you use every day, including those with bleach, work best. Make sure labels on the cleaners say the product is tested against common colds and viruses. Wear rubber gloves while you clean to further prevent getting sick and spreading infection.

Take steps to keep the rest of your family healthy while your loved one heals. This includes making sure they’re eating plenty of healthy foods, drinking lots of water and getting enough exercise. Your primary care provider can also discuss well-being and healthy routines that will help prevent you from getting the flu.

Cone Health has an exceptional network of primary care providers and urgent care facilities throughout the area. If you are experiencing symptoms of the flu, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider or go to urgent care as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Background:

Melissa Morgan, MSN, RN, is the senior system-wide director for infection prevention and sterile processing at Cone Health. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winston-Salem State University and her master’s degree in nursing from Jacksonville University. She is a fellow with The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).