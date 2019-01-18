Housing concerns in the Triad as government shutdown continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Housing Coalition is starting to feel the panic from the government shutdown.

It's a feeling shared by thousands across the country, including Sarah McCray, who counts on government assistance for housing.

"I'm stressed. I'm very stressed because I don't know what the future holds," McCray said.

For the last nine years, McCray has called Beamon Courts in High Point home, but that could change if the government shutdown continues.

"The Housing Authority might not be able to pay their landlords and they are going to get eviction notices," said Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

Byerly says money is crucial, but so is the paperwork.

"Housing voucher programs require contract renewals to get done and it's not necessarily a question of the money flowing to a landlord it's a question of the contract renewal getting done," Byerly said,

Paperwork getting done requires federal workers being in the office. Right now, that's not happening and the repercussions could be widespread.

"We're talking about people by and large who are below 30 percent median income, elderly disabled people who make less than $13,000 a year, who are going to be in serious jeopardy of not having anywhere to live," Byerly said.