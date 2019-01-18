Glenn Wood, founder of Wood Brothers Racing, has died

Wood Brothers Racing Founder Glenn Wood has died, according to an Friday morning announcement from the racing company.

The Wood Brothers are one of the winningest teams in history.

Glenn Wood started the team in 1950 and, into his 90s, was the oldest team owner in NASCAR.

“It’s with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of team founder and family patriarch Glenn Wood this morning,” Wood Brothers Racing said in the announcement. “We want to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support of him, his life, his legacy and everything ‘Pa’ represented. We’ve had some very challenging days but the uplifting words you all have sent truly meant a lot and we thank every one of you for thinking of our family during this difficult time.”

Wood was featured in a Roy’s Folks segment back in February 2016.