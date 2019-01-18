Glenn Wood, founder of Wood Brothers Racing, has died

Posted 10:30 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, January 18, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) NASCAR legends Junior Johnson, Glenn Wood and Leonard Wood attend the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2010 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR)

CHARLOTTE, NC – JUNE 14: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (L) congratulates 2012 Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Wood during Hall of Fame Voting Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on June 14, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Wood Brothers Racing Founder Glenn Wood has died, according to an Friday morning announcement from the racing company.

The Wood Brothers are one of the winningest teams in history.

Glenn Wood started the team in 1950 and, into his 90s, was the oldest team owner in NASCAR.

“It’s with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of team founder and family patriarch Glenn Wood this morning,” Wood Brothers Racing said in the announcement. “We want to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support of him, his life, his legacy and everything ‘Pa’ represented. We’ve had some very challenging days but the uplifting words you all have sent truly meant a lot and we thank every one of you for thinking of our family during this difficult time.”

Wood was featured in a Roy’s Folks segment back in February 2016.