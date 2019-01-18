× Former Randolph County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County sheriff’s deputy is facing a sex offense charge involving a minor, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Wayne Thomas Garner, 33, of Asheboro, is charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Garner was a former Randolph County sheriff’s deputy but was not re-sworn by Sheriff Greg Seabolt when he took office.

On Thursday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Elon Police Department in arresting Garner.

Garner is currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations for allegations in Randolph County.

Garner was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Garner posted bond and was released from the Randolph County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Alamance County on Jan. 22.