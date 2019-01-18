FBI searching for ‘traveling bandit’ believed to have robbed 7 banks, including 1 in North Carolina

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a bank robber who has robbed at least seven banks across the country, according to a news release.

Investigators have dubbed him the “traveling bandit” based on the great distances he has covered committing the robberies.

The FBI said they believe he may strike again based on his pattern.

He is believed to have robbed banks in:

Aventura, Florida (Dec. 28, 2018)

Asheville (Jan. 2)

Johnson City, Tennessee (Jan. 4)

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (Jan. 8)

Prattville, Alabama (Jan. 10)

Mt. Vernon, Illinois (Jan. 14)

Price Branch, Utah (Jan. 17)

No injuries have been reported in any of the robberies. The suspect usually goes to the counter and gives the teller a note demanding money and threatening to have a weapon.

On Friday, the FBI released multiple surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call (754) 703-2000.