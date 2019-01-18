× Family outraged after school suspends 12-year-old for paying for lunch with counterfeit $20

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A family is outraged after a 12-year-old boy got suspended for paying for his school lunch with a bill that turned out to be counterfeit, WSB-TV reports.

The boy’s father Earvin Philon, who is a retired veterinarian, and 12-year-old Christian Philon, who is reportedly a straight-A honor student, said they had no idea the bill was counterfeit and that the suspension is unfair.

Christian was in the lunchroom at Austin Road Middle School on Jan. 10 when he handed the bill to a cashier.

Using a marker, the cashier determined the bill was a fake.

The family said the boy was punished with 10 days of in-school suspension but argue that neither he nor his family had any idea the $20 was a counterfeit.

“They said, ‘You possessed it, so you’re going to have to pay for it,'” the boy told WSB-TV .

The boy’s father said he got the bill as change at a fast food restaurant. He had no idea it was a fake when he passed it on to his son.

The father reported the bill as a fake after the incident. Nevertheless, a school disciplinary committee maintained the boy’s punishment.

“The whole process has been unfair,” Christian said.

The family told WSB-TV they intend to fight the school’s decision.