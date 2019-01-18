Davidson County Animal Shelter over capacity; has new pet carrier for mobile adoptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Animal Shelter doesn’t have any more room for surrendered pets. The shelter is past its capacity.

It’s only 18 days into the new year and over 145 pets have ended up in the shelter.

"Our shelter can only hold 70 dogs and around 120 to 150 cats,” said Candi Lewis, the rescue coordinator.

The shelter is looking for ways to care for all of the animals and find them homes.

"Get these animals moved out of here quickly. That's our goal,” Lewis said.

Their latest idea is funded through a grant from Homeland Security.

"If we can take them on the road and promote them at places to get those adoptions, that would be really big for us," Lewis said.

They have a new mobile pet carrier that they plan to use for large animal pick-ups and natural disasters, but more importantly for mobile adoptions.

“We can pull up to parking lots and just open up the doors and let the public see some of our animals. We can do onsite adoptions," Lewis said.

They plan to break out the trailer once the weather warms up. Another program in place to help decrease numbers is SNIP.

"SNIP is a group that was founded by Davidson County Animal Alliance and Ruff Love Rescue,” Lewis said.

If you’re a Davidson County resident, you can get your pet spade and neutered for only $20.

"Already over 800 animals have been done in the past year since SNIP started," Lewis said.

With all the programs in place, there’s still a tough reality. If people don’t come forward soon, some of these animals may be euthanized in the coming days.