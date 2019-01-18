Bill to regulate microchipping employees introduced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill to regulate the microchipping of employees, KARK reports.

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R) filed House Bill 1177 this week in Little Rock.

Meeks told KARK his bill will protect the rights of employees, adding that there is no law in the United States on the subject despite the technology being available.

The bill would allow companies to microchip employees but it would be voluntary on the part of the employee to get a microchip.

Companies microchipping employees would also have to report how they use the data collected from the chips.