Bill to regulate microchipping employees introduced

An employee of internet security company Kaspersky Lab has a microchip implanted in the area between his thumb and the index finger during a Kaspersky Lab press conference on biological, psychological and technological implications of microchip implants on Sept. 3, 2015. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill to regulate the microchipping of employees, KARK reports.

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R) filed House Bill 1177 this week in Little Rock.

Meeks told KARK his bill will protect the rights of employees, adding that there is no law in the United States on the subject despite the technology being available.

The bill would allow companies to microchip employees but it would be voluntary on the part of the employee to get a microchip.

Companies microchipping employees would also have to report how they use the data collected from the chips.