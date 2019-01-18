68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled after consumers find wood in nuggets

Over 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets are being recalled after consumers found pieces of wood inside the nuggets.

Perdue Foods, LLC, based in Georgia, issued the recall, affecting 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS said the products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood.”

The recall impacts only 22-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Perdue SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chick Breast Nuggets Gluten Free” with a “Best By” date of 10/25/19 and a UPC Bar Code of 72745-80656 on the label. The products were produced on Oct. 25.

The affected products were shipped all across the country.

The FSIS reports three consumers issued complaints of wood in nuggets, prompting the recall. A complaint was also reported to the FSIS’ consumer complaint monitoring system.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products.