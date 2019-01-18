3 people ejected from car after chase through 3 counties in Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were ejected from a car after a chase across three counties ended in a wreck overnight, according to Highway Patrol.

The chase began with law enforcement pursuing a dark Honda on Interstate 85 in Rowan County,

The car continued through Davidson County and finally rolled before coming to rest upside down in Randolph County near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church Road.

Officials say the chase broke 120 mph.

The three people in the car were ejected. Two were taken to High Point Regional Hospital and the third was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver will be taken into custody and transferred to Rowan County once they are released.

Law enforcement has not released the names of the three people involved.

Officials from the Archdale Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol were at the scene of the wreck, as well as EMS from Davidson and Randolph counties and fire units from Fairgrove and Guilrand.