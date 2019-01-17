× Suspect charged with murder two months after man killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested two months after a man was shot in Winston-Salem.

Officers report 32-year-old James Lamont Stephens died of a gunshot wound back in November. Kenyana Jaquan Lowery, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with his murder.

At about 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 7, police say they got a call that a man had been shot in the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue. There, they found Stephens in the roadway. He died on scene.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers apprehended Lowery without incident at 510 Shamel Court in Winston-Salem.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.