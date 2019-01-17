× South Carolina teenager charged with murder, arrested in Greensboro after manhunt

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested in Greensboro for a South Carolina murder, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force members arrested Hassan Talib Reynolds.

Reynolds was wanted on warrants out of Richland County, South Carolina, for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun under the age of 18 and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The warrants were issued on Jan. 14.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting back on Jan. 6 on the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard.

There, deputies found Jose Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe Reynolds and 22-year-old David Early Caughman conspired to rob Martinez at an Exxon gas station.

During the confrontation, a suspect shot Martinez, who later died of his injuries.

The confrontation was caught on surveillance video.

Caughman was arrested on Jan. 8 in Columbia, South Carolina, and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators determined Reynolds had fled to Greensboro, North Carolina, and U.S. Marshals Service officers surrounded an apartment in building 217 of Summit Village Apartments.

About 15 minutes later, the occupants opened the door and Reynolds was arrested.

Investigators found a firearm in the apartment.

Reynolds was held at the Guilford County Detention Center while awaiting his extradition hearing as a fugitive of justice.