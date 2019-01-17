× Registered sex offender accused of luring women to his home by pretending to be a woman

HESPERIA, Calif. — A registered sex offender is accused posing as a woman to lure women to his home, according to Hesperia police.

Multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl, told investigators that Arturo Alfred Martinez, 42, lured them to his home under “false pretenses.”

Martinez allegedly reached out to women on social media and services for babysitting, cleaning, taxi, real estate and possibly other delivery businesses.

Police say he would use a fake name and would “disguise his voice to appear as female.”

Police said he’d draw the women in with the intent to commit a sexual act.

Deputies searched Martinez’s home and arrested him.

He is charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act.

He was registered as a sex offender after a prior conviction for indecent exposure.