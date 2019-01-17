× ‘Oh my God, the baby is dead’: 911 call details man’s discovery of triple homicide in North Carolina

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A man dropping a friend off at a Harnett County home discovered the scene where two women and an infant were killed Friday night, WRAL reports.

The bodies of Jocelyn Perkins, 22, and Jasmine Perkins, 20, who are sisters, were found Friday at the home in the 100 block of Forest Manor Drive around 6:30 p.m. Kareena Perkins, a 6-month-old who is the daughter of Jocelyn Perkins, was also found dead at the residence.

In a 911 call, a man said he had walked to the front door of the Harnett County home with his friend, and opened the unlocked front door when nobody answered.

“We just opened it to holler in and somebody was lying at the front door, all bloody,” the caller says.

The caller almost immediately finds a young child, who was the only person still in the home to survive the ordeal, before locating the body of the second deceased woman.

“There is blood all over this house. Somebody’s on the floor here too. There’s two bodies,” the caller said. “The female is dead. She’s cold. Two bodies are cold, cold as ice.”

The 911 caller tells a dispatcher that his friend, who knew the occupants of the house, said there was another baby living in the home, and the pair begin to look for the second child.

As the dispatcher tells the man to exit the house for his own safety and allow officers to continue the search for the child when they arrive, the man finds the deceased 6-month-old in a bedroom.

“Oh my god, the baby is dead too,” he says. “There’s blood all over the car seat thing here that the baby sits in.”

With the dispatcher’s permission, the caller takes the surviving child from the home to wait outside in his truck until officers arrive.

“I’ve got the [surviving] baby. You don’t have to worry about that,” he tells the dispatcher.

Authorities have charged Kareem Taylor, 24, with three-counts of first-degree murder in connection with the case. Authorities said Taylor was the father of the deceased child and had dated Jocelyn Perkins.

Taylor was found the day after the slayings, hiding in a house in Cameron. People who live in the home where Taylor was found told WRAL that he had banged on their door early Friday morning, dressed only in underwear, saying he had fought with his girlfriend.