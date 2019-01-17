× Missing 7-year-old found dead in Guilford County identified

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 7-year-old boy died after he was found in a body of water Wednesday evening in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to a missing child report on the 7500 block of Happy Hill Road in the Kernersville area.

Upon searching the area, deputies found the child unresponsive in a body of water.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Colfax Elementary School Principal Julie Kimsey identified the boy as Logan Spruill.

Kimsey said Logan had autism and was nonverbal.

Logan had been at Colfax Elementary for two years and spoke his first sentence this week, asking for something to eat, according to Kimsey.

In the coming days, the school will raise money to help pay for Logan’s funeral.

Deputies continue to investigate the case.