× Missing 7-year-old boy dead after found in body of water in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 7-year-old boy died after he was found in a body of water Wednesday evening in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to a missing child report on the 7500 block of Happy Hill Road in the Kernersville area.

Upon searching the area, deputies found the child unresponsive in a body of water.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the cause.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of the child.