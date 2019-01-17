× Man proposes in court to girlfriend accused of stabbing him 13 times

NIZHNEKAMSK, Russia — A man stabbed 13 times by his girlfriend didn’t let that discourage him from popping the question.

The Daily Mail reports that the man, named Shakur, begged a judge to let his girlfriend go free and proposed to her in court at her sentencing.

At the time of the attack, the man managed to escape and sought medical treatment. He needed three weeks to heal from stab wounds all over his body.

Given the circumstances at the sentencing, the judge postponed a decision until a future hearing.

The woman, who was not named, pleaded guilty to the stabbing but said she was not trying to kill her boyfriend and said she was drunk at the time.

It’s not clear what caused the dispute that led to the stabbing.