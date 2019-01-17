× Man accused of throwing hot coffee at teenage McDonald’s employee in South Carolina arrested

CAMDEN, S.C. — The man who allegedly threw hot coffee at a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee over a wait on french fries has been arrested, WIS reports.

Joshua Emery Noel surrendered to law enforcement.

A warrant was out for Noel’s arrest for second-degree assault and battery following the December 2018 incident.

When Noel surrendered to police on Wednesday, he admitted to throwing the coffee, WIS reports.

He was given a $7,500 bond.