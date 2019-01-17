× Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 minors in Alamance County arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted on sex offense charges in Alamance County has been arrested in Wilmington, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Floyd McCullough IV, 39, of Hillsborough, is charged with attempted statutory rape of a child by an adult, three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

In February 2018, the sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding sexual abuse of a minor.

The Alamance County Department of Social Services told the sheriff’s office the victim reported that McCullough sexually assaulted her from around June 15, 2015, to Jan. 31, 2018.

During the investigation, a second victim reported being assaulted by McCullough.

McCullough was arrested at a construction site in Wilmington on Wednesday.

He is currently being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $269,000 bond and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Alamance County to stand trial.