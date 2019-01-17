Local woman becomes ‘Miss Fit Boss’ after losing 150 pounds, helps others with weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weight loss is one of the number one New Year’s resolution just about every year.

Liz Hronek, from right here in the Piedmont, has an amazing transformation story to tell.

She lost more than 150 pounds from her heaviest to competing in figures events at body building events.

So what got her started? How about not even knowing she was pregnant. The birth of her first daughter was the trigger that got Hronek going on her fitness journey which became a total transformation.

Now, she is helping others!

