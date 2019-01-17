K-9 named after fallen deputy nets six arrests in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – Six arrests in one week is good for any K-9. But this Washington state police dog's achievement is extra special.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department officials say a K-9 named Dan is named after Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Dan's arrests began on Jan. 7 – one year to the day after deputy McCartney was killed. The help ranged from chasing burglary suspects to sniffing out a stabbing suspect hiding in a house.

"The one-year anniversary that Dan was killed, K-9 Dan was able to get a capture," said Deputy Luke Baker, of the K-9 unit. "It was somewhat of a tearjerker for all the deputies on scene. It was really meaningful to us."

"Maybe he had a little extra inspiration from above," a Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook post read.

Baker said K-9 Dan's enthusiasm and commitment is almost reminiscent of McCartney.

"He's really strong, he's really fast and he likes to catch bad guys," Baker said. "So we're reminded of Dan McCartney through K-9 Dan every day."

K-9 Dan was actually late for his interview with KCPQ. Why?

He was out helping arrest another bad guy.