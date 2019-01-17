Jalen Cone and Carson McCorkle 2 of the best high school basketball players in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walkertown's Jalen Cone and Greensboro Day's Carson McCorkle are two of the most talented high school basketball players in the Triad. They look like they're ready to take their games to the next level, however, that will have to wait -- they're both underclassman.

Cone has received lots of attention from colleges but has not decided on one yet.

"I'll know soon after this summer," Cone said. "I'd like to be making a decision so going into my senior year knowing where I want to go and doing it in front of my home crowd. That's going to be something to enjoy."

McCorkle has already accepted an offer to play for Virginia.

"It's very exciting. The recruiting was really stressful. It's good to get that over with and be committed to a school," McCorkle said.

McCorkle and Cone are two of a talented group of high school players in our area.