Alamance County kids learn confidence on one wheel

For 17 years, students at an Alamance County elementary school have been pedaling their way to success, both on a unicycle and in the classroom.

The Unicycle Club at Andrews Elementary not only teaches students how to ride unicycles, but its sponsors says they learn success in the classroom as well.

Dr. Jean Maness started the club with Ms. Jenn Burns, and even though both now work in other areas of the school system, they still keep the Unicycle Club going.

After all, the student performers are invited to perform all around the county.