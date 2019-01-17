Actress Betty White turns 97

Popular actress and comedian Betty White turned 97 on Thursday.

White has worked in the industry since 1939 and is best known for her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” and Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,”

She is considered by many to be a pioneer in television and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

When asked last year, the famed actress told Parade that the secret behind her nine decades is to “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

Stay golden and happy birthday, Betty White!