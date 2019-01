× 2 men shot, injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were shot and injured in High Point Thursday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police are investigating around the 1200 block of Filbert Place. It is unclear if that location is where the shooting took place.

High Point police said two men were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions or what led up to the shooting.

35.954774 -79.991659