× 2 arrested, charged in 2017 Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested and charged in an April 2017 homicide, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Joshua Norman, 19, and Rashemel Good, 19, are each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, two counts of felony conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Norman was arrested on Wednesday and Good was arrested on Thursday.

Both men were already in jail when they were arrested — Norman in Davidson County for a Jan. 3 shooting and Good in Mecklenburg County on a domestic violence related charge.

The arrests stem from the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan White on Jamaica Drive on April 17, 2017.

No bond was allowed for Norman or Good.

Additional charges are possible.