Warrant reveals disturbing new details in case of missing 86-year-old King man

KING, N.C. -- A search warrant reveals disturbing new details in the case of a missing 86-year-old King man.

Arzell Tuttle was last seen on on Jan. 8 around 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. King police now believe he may have been abducted or killed.

Police said emergency responders in Forsyth County were called to a suspicious vehicle fire on Kentucky Avenue in Winston-Salem on Friday. Arriving responders found a vehicle on fire with nobody inside.

Authorities contacted a family member of the vehicle’s owner to help find the registered owner, according to police. The family member was unable to find Tuttle.

According to the search warrant obtained by FOX8 on Wednesday, King police said the car appeared to be wiped down. Police also found blood in the car and in Tuttle's garage.

Tuttle's bedroom was in disarray when police searched it, with sheets off the bed and drawers open.

Family members told police Tuttle was very meticulous about making his bed every morning.

Family members also told police Tuttle was known to keep large amounts of cash on his person and in his house. They also said he had a "habit of allowing young men to stay at his house, where they were allowed to consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes."

Arzell Tuttle did not use tobacco products or alcohol of any kind, family members said. Tuttle allegedly had allowed a young man and his girlfriend to stay with him at his residence. Police said the young man didn't have a car and Tuttle frequently gave him rides.

On Wednesday, King police said a vehicle possibly associated with disappearance of Tuttle was located in Winston-Salem. The people who were in the vehicle are being interviewed.

Anyone with any information on this case can call 911.