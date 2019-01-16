Video captures man hitting 11-year-old child in NC mall fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- There's new video of a fight Saturday at Asheville Mall that led to an assault charge against a Black Mountain man, WLOS reported. The latest video shows the moments leading up to a punch that's gone viral.

Video of the fight -- involving a group of teens and at least one adult -- has taken social media by storm.

David Bell, 51, is charged with assaulting a girl under age 12 and two counts of assault on a female.

Discussion on social media has people at odds over who's to blame.

Asheville police said a group of juveniles was fighting just outside one of the entrances to the mall when a man stepped in.

The arrest and charges against Bell are on the record, but what might have led to what happened is just speculation and judgment on social media.

The video shows obvious interaction, verbal conflict between Bell and the youngsters around him. Again, there's been no official confirmation regarding why or how it all started. But the result of the confrontation is clear.

First, there's the shove. The girl approaches Bell again, and there's the punch.

Asheville police confirm Bell was arrested by an off-duty officer. He is due in court Feb. 5. Efforts to reach Bell on Monday were unsuccessful.