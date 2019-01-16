Randolph County man accused of beating puppy to death with shovel
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man was arrested after allegedly killing a puppy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Donald Duran Baker, 49, of Asheboro, is charged with felony cruelty to animal.
On Monday, a concerned citizen reported to the sheriff’s office that they witnessed a puppy being beaten to death with a shovel on Jan. 9.
Following an investigation, Baker was arrested and charged.
Baker was given a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
