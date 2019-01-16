× Nurse stayed by seriously injured NC trooper’s side after shooting

ELM CITY, N.C. – When Trooper Daniel C. Harrell was shot Monday, a nurse stayed by his side until EMS could get to the scene, WRAL reports.

Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after he was shot in Elm City, according to WTVD.

William Boswell, 40, and Bryan Mullins, 25, were apprehended that evening. John Jones, 36, was arrested at about midnight.

It was only moments after the shooting when Sherice Richardson drove by and saw what happened.

“I was coming around the curve. I saw some blue lights, and so I slowed down and saw smoke coming from the vehicle. I was like that must have been a car accident,” she told WRAL.

She was driving to pick up her daughter from daycare but felt compelled to pull over to see if she could help.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was smoke coming from the car and you know, I saw the bullets coming from the windshield, so I got out of the car,” Richardson said. “I went to the car and asked him if he’s OK and I saw him bleeding from the face.”

She called 911 and worked to stop the bleeding with the help of another driver.

Paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

Richardson later recounted the experience on social media.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Boswell and Mullins were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and booked in the Wilson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond.

“This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers.”

Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.