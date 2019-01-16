× New bill would ban abortions in Florida once a heartbeat is detected

A new bill filed in Florida proposes to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House Bill 235 was filed by Republican Rep. Mike Hill of Pensacola. If the bill passes, abortions would be a third-degree felony if performed “when a fetal heartbeat is detected.”

The bill proposes that “no termination of pregnancy shall be performed on any woman if the physician determines that…the unborn human being has achieved viability or has a detectable fetal heartbeat.”

Abortions up to 24 weeks are currently allowed in the state of Florida.

Similar “heartbeat bills” have been introduced in other states, including Kentucky, Iowa and Ohio. Ohio’s “heartbeat bill” failed to become law after Gov. John Kasich vetoed it and the state Senate failed to override his veto.