Man missing after wreck in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Family and friends of a man missing from Davidson County are not giving up efforts to search for him.

Bradley Shoaf, 32, was last seen along Ridge Road in Davidson County the early Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m.

“I’m hoping for the best but it’s been cold, it’s been cold. If he hasn’t found shelter that's not a good thing,” his brother Jonathan Shoaf said.

Shoaf said before his brother went missing, he was riding in a truck with two other people when the truck slid off the road and landed in a ditch near Bud Sink Road.

“My brother and the daughter of the driver had walked down here and actually knocked on a woman’s house right up here and asked about a ride home,” Shoaf said.

Shoaf said his brother left the car he was in and knocked on a few doors down the road asking for a ride but was turned down.

“He knocked back on the door and the woman said, 'No we can’t give you a ride,' and at that point, my brother was seen walking off. She had made a call to the sheriff’s department,” Shoaf said.

He says his brother wandered off into the woods along the road and hasn’t been seen since. The other two people with him were able to get rides.

Concerned family and friends spent hours searching through the woods along Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon looking for him or any clues of his whereabouts.

“For him to be missing this long without contacting anybody is very unlike him," said David Hicks, a friend of Shoaf.

And even with the odds against the group, they say they will remain hopeful.

“If the public -- especially those residents along Ridge Road -- see us out and they want to stop and help us that would be greatly appreciated,” Hicks said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.