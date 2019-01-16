Man at-large after robbing Lexington gas station with screwdriver, taking whole cash register

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man after he robbed a Lexington gas station with a screwdriver Tuesday night.

At about 7:47 p.m., Lexington police responded to a reported robbery at The Pit Stop at 700 Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

The clerk told police an unknown suspect came into the store with a screwdriver and demanded money.

The suspect then ran away through the back of the building with the entire cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect at a young man standing at 5 feet to 5 feet, 4 inches. He was wearing a red hoodie, a red bandana and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.