Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster and former WGHP anchor Marty Brennaman announces retirement

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman announced Wednesday that 2019 will be his final season, according to the Cincinnati Inquirer.

Brennaman has been the Reds’ lead broadcaster since 1974.

In 2000, Brennaman won the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Ford C. Frick Award is presented to a broadcaster for “major contributions to baseball.”

After graduating from the University of North Carolina in 1965, Brennaman started his career at WGHP.

He also worked in Salisbury and Norfolk, Virginia, before taking over as the “Voice of the Reds.”