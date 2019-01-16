It’s Flu Season: I Have the Flu – What Should I Do?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have the flu, stay home. Transmission is based on exposure, so if you’re home you can’t pass it to anyone else. Get lots of rest because your body is trying to heal. Make sure you have good nutrition and drink plenty of water in order to hydrate. Also, give it time – the typical flu lasts between 7 and 10 days for most people.

There are several over-the-counter medications you can take to help your flu symptoms:

Fever reducers – ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Expectorants– products containing guaifenesin will break up and thin mucus.

Cough suppressants and cough drops.

Decongestants.

Your primary care provider or doctor at urgent care may also write you a prescription for Tamiflu to treat the virus.

Make yourself a priority while you’ve got the flu. This may be tough for those who are parents or caregivers, but you need to take time to let your body heal and recover, as it needs more energy than usual to fight an infection. If you don’t, you will likely spread the virus to others.

Cone Health has an exceptional network of primary care providers and urgent care facilities throughout the area. If you are experiencing symptoms of the flu, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider or go to urgent care as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Background:

Melissa Morgan, MSN, RN, is the senior system-wide director for infection prevention and sterile processing at Cone Health. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winston-Salem State University and her master’s degree in nursing from Jacksonville University. She is a fellow with The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).