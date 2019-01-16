English man brings art of walking stick to Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — John Broadhurst says walking sticks are just for walking.

"You just stand on it,” he said, while showing how you leaning on it. “You just put it like that in your hands."

John grew up in Liverpool, England, and there walking sticks are a common accessory.

“Everybody has a stick in England,” he said. “It's like a third leg.”

He enjoys making them and are constantly on the look for just the right piece of wood.

“I like the twisted ones because it has more character to them.”

He adds some character of his own carving figures into some but says what makes a good stick is one that suits your hand.

You can contact John via email jjbluebear70@gmail.com

Got a Roy’s Folks story idea? Email us roysfolks@wghp.com