× Death investigation underway at Greensboro motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are currently on scene at the Sands Motel, located at 3114 Sands Drive, conducting a death investigation, according to a news release.

Police received the call to respond to the location shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Greensboro police has not released any further details on the investigation.

36.116936 -79.753188