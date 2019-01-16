× Comfort food recipes from Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem

During these cold winter months, nothing can warm up the body like good old comfort food.

Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem shared some of their favorites for Recipe Wednesday.

Smoked Fried Bologna Sandwich with Egg

Ingredients

Thick slice bologna, 1/4 inch or thicker

Hamburger buns

Lettuce

Tomato

Mayo

Fried Egg

Directions

Place slices of bologna on 250 degree smoker over hickory fire for about 45 minutes Place it in a pan on stove for about 2 minutes per side. Add mayo to top of bun then add lettuce and tomatoes and build that on top of bologna and bottom bun.

Bib’s Sausage Gravy over biscuits or bread

Ingredients

Your choice of biscuits or sliced bread

1 lb of your favorite spicy bulk sausage

2/3 cups of AP flour

8 cups milk

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbls black pepper

Directions

Brown sausage in pan, ( do not drain) After sausage has browned, add your flour Stir until you can no longer see the flour Now add milk Stir over medium heat until gravy starts to thicken, about 5-10 minutes Add salt and pepper. Serve over biscuits or slice bread.

Bib’s Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich on Texas Toast

Ingredients

5 lbs of ground veal

15 lbs of ground chuck

8 Tbls of black pepper

8 Tbls of granulated garlic

8 Tbls of Bib’s seasoning or your families favorite all-around seasoning

3 cups of ketchup

1 cup Bib’s sauce

4 cups of brown sugar (packed)

3 cups of diced onions

7 eggs

7 cups of crushed Ritz Crackers

Directions

Mix all ingredients thoroughly Divide into 4 loaf pans Sprinkle Bib’s rub over top Place in a 250 degrees hickory fire smoker for about 3 hours or until it reaches a internal temp of 175 degree Cool and slice To make Sandwich, toast your Texas Toast on one side Add a large slice of meatloaf on bread Top with kitchen and white Cole Slaw (slaw of your choice)

Highlights of Bib’s Comfort meats and sides