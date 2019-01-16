Comfort food recipes from Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem
During these cold winter months, nothing can warm up the body like good old comfort food.
Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem shared some of their favorites for Recipe Wednesday.
Smoked Fried Bologna Sandwich with Egg
Ingredients
- Thick slice bologna, 1/4 inch or thicker
- Hamburger buns
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Mayo
- Fried Egg
Directions
- Place slices of bologna on 250 degree smoker over hickory fire for about 45 minutes
- Place it in a pan on stove for about 2 minutes per side.
- Add mayo to top of bun then add lettuce and tomatoes and build that on top of bologna and bottom bun.
Bib’s Sausage Gravy over biscuits or bread
Ingredients
- Your choice of biscuits or sliced bread
- 1 lb of your favorite spicy bulk sausage
- 2/3 cups of AP flour
- 8 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 Tbls black pepper
Directions
- Brown sausage in pan, ( do not drain)
- After sausage has browned, add your flour
- Stir until you can no longer see the flour
- Now add milk
- Stir over medium heat until gravy starts to thicken, about 5-10 minutes
- Add salt and pepper.
- Serve over biscuits or slice bread.
Bib’s Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich on Texas Toast
Ingredients
- 5 lbs of ground veal
- 15 lbs of ground chuck
- 8 Tbls of black pepper
- 8 Tbls of granulated garlic
- 8 Tbls of Bib’s seasoning or your families favorite all-around seasoning
- 3 cups of ketchup
- 1 cup Bib’s sauce
- 4 cups of brown sugar (packed)
- 3 cups of diced onions
- 7 eggs
- 7 cups of crushed Ritz Crackers
Directions
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly
- Divide into 4 loaf pans
- Sprinkle Bib’s rub over top
- Place in a 250 degrees hickory fire smoker for about 3 hours or until it reaches a internal temp of 175 degree
- Cool and slice
- To make Sandwich, toast your Texas Toast on one side
- Add a large slice of meatloaf on bread
- Top with kitchen and white Cole Slaw (slaw of your choice)
Highlights of Bib’s Comfort meats and sides
- Pulled Pork
- Brisket
- Wings
- Ribs
- Collards
- Mac & Cheese
- Brunswick Stew
- Bib’s Beans
- Don’t forget Bib’s Hush Puppies