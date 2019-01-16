× Charlotte police officer felt ‘imminent threat’ before shooting, killing suspect; knife found at scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The shooting happened at a west Charlotte shopping center on West Boulevard near Remount Road on Wednesday afternoon.

No officers were injured.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said the person who was killed matched the description of a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred around 2 p.m.

Putney said the officer encountered the suspect and, at some point, felt an imminent threat and fired a shot.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

A knife was recovered at the scene.