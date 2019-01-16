Boy hailed as ‘superhero’ after helping stop fire at children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video via Providence Fire Fighters, @ProvFirefighter)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A young hero saved the day when a fire erupted at a Rhode Island children's hospital.

The boy was visiting his older brother at the Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence when he looked out the window and spotted a flame on a third-floor roof Tuesday, WMBF reports.

"He's a superhero. We always talk about the superheroes at Hasbro Children's Hospital. He really is a superhero,” Dr. Timothy Babineau told the station. "I guess he was looking out the window and said, 'Mom, there's a fire.’ She, I guess, believed him and told the staff, and the staff called the Providence Fire department immediately."

The hospital locked down and firefighters rolled in to confront what quickly became a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters beat back the fire, knowing they were faced with an especially dangerous situation at a building filled with precious lives. In 10 minutes, the fire was quelled.

"I tell everyone, whether young or old, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Pare told WMBF. “He saw something that was unusual, and he said something. Hats off to him, and maybe, he’s a future firefighter.”

The only damage was some water damage which forced the hospital to move some patients to different rooms.

The Hasbro Children's Hospital is still fully operation and they're still welcoming in patients.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.