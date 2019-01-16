× Atlanta officer shoots man who jumped into officer’s car at gas station

ATLANTA — An officer was pumping gas in Atlanta when a man allegedly jumped into the unmarked car’s driver’s seat and took off, WSB reports. The officer shot the suspect as he drove away.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Whitehall Street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Atlanta police officer, who was in plain clothes, is a member of the department’s executive protection unit.

He was filling up an unmarked city-owned vehicle at a Shell station

When the man got in the car, the officer confronted him and fired shots at the suspect, according to WSB.

The suspect drove off and hit two parked cars.

The driver was found dead in the car.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved.