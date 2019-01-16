Truck crashes into elementary school playground in Randolph County after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A chase ended with a stolen pickup truck crashing through the chain link fence of a school in Randolph County near Asheboro, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers were pursuing the driver who was driving the stolen vehicle on Southmont Drive when it went off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the left lane and hit the fence of Southmont Elementary.

The truck ended up in the school's playground area.

The school was put on lockdown. No students were injured in the incident.

One person was arrested.

This is a developing story.