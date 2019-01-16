× 3 children left home alone escape burning North Carolina house

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials said three children were able to escape their burning home in Gastonia early Wednesday morning thanks to a working smoke alarm, WSOC reports.

Firefighters said they responded to a blaze on Baker Boulevard just after 2 a.m. and saw smoke billowing from a home.

According to officials, the children were home alone when the fire started in the kitchen. It’s unclear where the parents were at the time of the fire.

The children woke up to a blaring smoke alarm and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, but were unable to save the family’s dog.

“I think it would probably be pretty scary for some children to be woke up by a smoke detector and then find that there’s a house that’s full of smoke,” said Capt. Michael Carpenter with the Gastonia Fire Department. “The fact that they were able to be able to get out — alerted by the smoke detector and get out — it saved their lives today.”

Two adults picked up the kids and WSOC learned they are now staying with relatives.