15-year-old accused of using metal baseball bat in 2 attacks, robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after police say he attacked a couple with a metal baseball bat in a south Charlotte community, WSOC reported.

The attack happened after 9 p.m. Friday while the couple was walking two blocks from their home off Park South Station Boulevard near Archdale Drive.

“Suddenly, a car just pulled off in front of us, and two of the guys jump out like screaming at us,” the man said.

He said two suspects were armed with metal bats and chased after them.

“At the beginning, I thought they were going to kill us because they were yelling and swinging the bat. And I tried to block, protected my wife, and I got hit in my arm, my leg,” the man said.

The man said after the beating, the suspects demanded money. The suspects got away with a couple of dollars, the man said.

He said a neighbor heard their screams and called 911, but the suspects escaped before police arrived.

Officers said they were able to identify the vehicle involved, which led them to one of the suspects.

On Monday, they arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with armed robbery. Police said they determined the suspect was responsible for a second robbery that also happened Friday on Antlers Lane. They said additional charges are pending.

The victim WSOC spoke with said this situation has made him start to question the safety in his community.

“A lot of runners stopped running because of the safety issues,” the man said.