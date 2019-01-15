× School bus involved in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive.

Police say the bus, carrying 20 children from Flat Rock Middle School, backed into a 2007 Ford Edge.

No injuries were reported.

The bus had $1,000 worth of damage and the Ford had $4,000 worth of damage.

36.057645 -80.218566