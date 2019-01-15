Open Door Ministries sees increase in demand during government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It’s those necessary food items that we take for granted every day that so many people in the Piedmont Triad don’t have the funds to buy.

They rely on nonprofit organizations like Open Door Ministries in High Point to provide meals for those in need.

“A family of three has turned into a family of six or seven for whatever reasons and it’s a big increase right now,” said Stephanie White, Open Door Ministries Food Pantry coordinator.

With the uncertainty of how long the government will remain shut down, Open Door Ministries has seen an increase in the number of families needing meals.

“I’m servicing more families in comparison. Normally, I serve 10 to 12 families a day with the household number in those families being maybe 25 to 30 people. I’m servicing now at least 18 families a day maybe more,” White said.

Families who receive SNAP benefits will receive their February funds on Jan. 20. But many are still concerned about what will happen if the government remains shut down when those benefits run out.

“I think people are panicking and I probably would be too if I was receiving those services,” White said.

Regardless of how long this shutdown last, they say their doors are always open.

“No one should have to worry about whether or not I’m going to eat tonight or not or whether I’m going to eat tomorrow or even if I’m going to eat next week,” White said.

Open Door Ministries say they are thankful for the support for their donors and welcome additional donations during this time.