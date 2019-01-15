× More than 5,000 still without power in Forsyth County after icy weekend storm

More than 5,000 people are still without power in Forsyth County after an icy winter storm caused outages across the state over the weekend.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain turned into freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving trees down and thousands without power in the area.

The icing was significant for parts of the Piedmont, resulting in ice forming and trees and power lines falling.

Duke Energy reported a total of about 9,000 customers without power in North Carolina as of about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The number for the Triad are as follows:

Guilford County – 104

Forsyth County – 5,138

Rockingham County – 1,597

Davidson County – 4

Caswell County – 790

Stokes County – 1,333

Power is expected to be restored for all counties no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Energy United reported 9 outages as of about 6 a.m. Tuesday, 7 in Guilford County and 2 in Randolph County.