Man, woman accused of making meth in Surry County home arrested

DOBSON, N.C. – A man and woman were arrested after authorities said a methamphetamine lab was found inside a Surry County home.

Grant Edward Slaughter and Wendy Jean Turner, both 40, were arrested for producing and manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of precursor chemicals, conspired to manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests come after deputies executed a search warrant at a home Friday at 837 Fisher Valley Road in Dobson.

Investigators said they found items used to make meth inside the home and arrested the suspects at the scene.

Slaughter was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond and Turner under a $50,000 secured bond. Both have court on Feb. 20.