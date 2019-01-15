× Lumberton police asks public for additional info on man accused of killing Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Lumberton police and the FBI are asking the public for help in tracking the movements of the man accused in the kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar during a critical stretch of November, WTVD reports.

Investigators hope to determine where Michael McLellan was from Nov. 4 to Nov. 18, the day before Hania was kidnapped to the day McLellan was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center.

The public is asked to contact Lumberton Police at (910) 671-3845 or (910) 671-3846 if you have any information about the following:

Where McLellan was Nov. 4-18

McLellan possessing a weapon.

Mr. McLellan possessing a yellow bandana.

The location of a yellow cinch sack McLellan is known to carry.

Photos of McLellan in possession of the yellow cinch sack.

Photos taken by you or by a direct contact of yours of McLellan in September, October, or November 2018.

McLellan in possession of two small TV monitors that fit in the headrest of a vehicle.

McLellan possessing white Adidas sneakers with three black stripes and distinctive, colorful stitching.